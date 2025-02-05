Dave Brailsford, Head of Sport for INEOS, Jason Wilcox, Technical Director of Manchester United, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Minority Shareholder of Manchester United, are seen in attendance prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Manchester United FC at Etihad Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has an idea that a new Man United stadium could be the Wembley of the north, however, it could turn out to be a white elephant for the INEOS chief.

Man United supporters confronted Sir Jim recently, clearly unhappy with a number of issues that have arisen since Britain’s richest man took over football operations at Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has another Man United issue to deal with

Former professional footballer, Stan Collymore, doesn’t see an issue with Sir Jim’s honesty, but then he isn’t one of those paying his hard-earned every fortnight to attend the Theatre of Dreams.

Going to games at a stadium that’s long lost its lustre, that leaks at the first sign of bad weather, and which now will apparently cost men, women and children at least £66 for the privilege of going there.

For a club of Man United’s stature, one of the most storied football organisations in the history of the game, it’s more than a little embarrassing.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving”

As if to add to Sir Jim’s woes, it seems apparent that if he wants to realise his dream of having a new Old Trafford which would be akin to being a Wembley of the north with a 100,000 capacity, he’s going to have to wait seven years for that to happen.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s dream unlikely to be realised until 2032

According to Mail Sport + (subscription required), 2032 is a best guess as to when any new stadium will be completed, taking into account all of the administration needed before a brick is even laid.

The outlet suggest that INEOS are hopeful that the project can get underway before the end of 2025, and that it could be finished before the World Cup in 2030.

However, sources that are close to the project think 2032 is more realistic.

The lengthy process required to obtain full planning permission could even set that back further, meaning more heartache and problems for the new part-owner.