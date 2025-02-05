Arne Slot confirms major Liverpool injury blow for crucial Tottenham clash

Arne Slot, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cody Gakpo (Photo by Bryn Lennon, Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed that key player Trent Alexander-Arnold will be out injured for this week’s crucial Carabao Cup semi-final second leg game against Tottenham.

The England international has been vitally important for Liverpool this season, as he has been for the last few years, and it surely won’t be easy for the Reds to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first leg with one of their most important players out.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving?

Slot has confirmed that Alexander-Arnold had some pain after the win at Bournemouth, so that seems set to keep him out for the game against Spurs at Anfield on Thursday evening.

See below for Ian Doyle’s post on X about the situation…

Slot on Trent: He is going to miss the game tomorrow and have to see if he's available for Sunday. You saw he left pitch with a bit of pain in his leg, but he's already on pitch, not with team, but with rehab coach. Let's see how long it is going to take — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) February 5, 2025

Conor Bradley should be able to step in for Alexander-Arnold, and he’s previously shown he can do a good job in that position, but LFC will no doubt hope this doesn’t end up being too long term a problem.

Liverpool will miss Trent Alexander-Arnold against Tottenham

Liverpool lost 1-0 to Tottenham in the first leg of this tie, but they’ll probably still be the favourites overall to go through and book a place in the Carabao Cup final.

Spurs have not had the best of seasons, but we also know that they can spring a surprise in the big games, and they’ll surely be boosted by Alexander-Arnold’s absence.

Small details like that can make all the difference in close games, so it will be interesting to see if Ange Postecoglou is able to take advantage of this key absence and target Liverpool’s right-hand side.

Looking ahead, Liverpool might have to learn to get used to playing without Alexander-Arnold, as he’s now very close to the end of his contract.

The 26-year-old could be a free agent this summer and one imagines if he was staying at Liverpool we would have heard something more encouraging on the contract front by now.