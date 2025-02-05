Manchester United stepping up efforts to sign €30m Brazilian youngster

Wesley and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Buda Mendes, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their efforts to seal the transfer of talented young Brazilian right-back Wesley Franca for the summer.

The 21-year-old has impressed with current club Flamengo, and it seems only a matter of time before he makes the move to a top European team.

Man Utd are now being strongly linked with Wesley in a report by Fichajes, with the piece stating that the Red Devils could be ready to pay €30m to bring the young defender to Old Trafford.

“I was a Manchester United fan as a kid, but I knew I had to leave after just one training session!” – which Man Utd flop made this HUGE revelation?

Ruben Amorim recently brought in Patrick Dorgu as a left wing-back, so it could be that Wesley is now being eyed as a key addition on the other flank in order to make his 3-4-3 system work.

Wesley Franca to Manchester United transfer looks like one to watch

It remains to be seen if other clubs will join the race for Wesley in the months ahead, but it makes sense that he’s worked his way onto United’s radar.

MUFC would surely do well to bring the talented young South American in for just €30m, as he looks like a player with the potential to improve a lot in the next few years, so his value will surely increase substantially.

Of course, with the January transfer window only just finishing, the full focus will now be on matters going on on the pitch, with no more signings or sales set to take place until the summer.

Fans will no doubt be thinking more about how to buy Man United vs Leicester City tickets as they look ahead to the FA Cup fourth round, with the club needing a strong second half of the campaign.

It’s mostly been a season to forget at Old Trafford, so it will be vital for Amorim to raise standards again as soon as possible in order to land the targets he wants.

Wesley would surely view United as a big move, but at the same time he might be unsure about the project right now as the team are performing so poorly on the pitch.

If the Brazilian has other offers, such as from clubs able to offer Champions League football, he’ll surely choose them instead, so United need to show talents like this that they’re moving in the right direction under Amorim.

The Portuguese tactician could do well to get a good cup run going, starting with Leicester this weekend.