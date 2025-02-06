Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks dejected as he applauds the fans after defeat to Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC at Emirates Stadium on February 02, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Alphonso Davies has signed an extension to his Bayern Munich contract, and that could have a knock-on effect for Pep Guardiola and Man City.

Arsenal and Liverpool wanted Davies and the 24-year-old Canadian was also believed to be a long-term target for Real Madrid.

Indeed, it was previously reported that Davies had agreed a deal with Los Blancos.

Pep Guardiola could move for Theo Hernandez

All of those rumours were put to bed once and for all when the player put pen to paper on a deal which keeps him in Bavaria until 2030.

TeamTalk suggest that Man City also had an interest, but they’ve since turned their attentions to Juve’s Andrea Cambiaso.

Were they to miss out on their No.1 target, however, TeamTalk also note that they’ll go head to head with Real Madrid for the brilliant AC Milan left-back, Theo Hernandez.

Four goals and three assists from defence (WhoScored) is a fine return, not to mention the way in which he marauds up and down the left side for Milan, a real feature of their attacking excellence.

At this stage it isn’t clear whether the player will renew with Milan – TeamTalk suggest an impasse at present, if he will return to former club, Madrid, or whether he’ll decide to have a crack at the English top-flight.

Theo Hernandez would give Pep Guardiola the squad competition he wants

What’s abundantly clear is that were he to make a move to the Premier League, the 27-year-old will provide the stiffest competition to Josko Gvardiol.

That is perhaps what Guardiola needs from his squad for them to get back to their very best.

The drop-off this season has been remarkable and more than a blip. Whether that’s because some players have got comfortable in their positions is a moot point, but if Pep can ensure serious competition for places in all areas, that’s surely going to be of benefit.