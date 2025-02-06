Anthony Gordon interview and celebration (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon took a quite clear dig at Arsenal with a “stay humble” comment after last night’s Carabao Cup semi-final victory.

The England international surely knew what he was doing when he mentioned that he and his teammates needed to stay humble after this result, as it followed some drama between Arsenal and Manchester City players at the weekend.

For those of you who haven’t been paying as much attention to this feud as some, you may recall that City striker Erling Haaland could be heard telling Mikel Arteta to “stay humble” after a bad-tempered 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season.

Haaland also threw a ball at Gabriel Magalhaes and appeared to ask Myles Lewis-Skelly “who are you” as the players clashed after that game.

So, when Arsenal beat City 5-1 on Sunday, it’s perhaps not surprising that Lewis-Skelly enjoyed trolling Haaland with his goal celebration, while Gabriel also celebrated in front of the Norwegian at one point.

Anthony Gordon on staying “humble”

See below as Gordon seemed to enjoy the win over Arsenal and the chance to rub salt into their wounds a bit with this cheeky dig…

Anthony Gordon knows exactly what he’s doing here… #StayHumble ? pic.twitter.com/oiJOb0macf — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) February 5, 2025

There’s every chance it wasn’t deliberate, of course, but we imagine Gordon is well aware of some of the antics of the Arsenal players, as well as of their fans on social media.

Modern footballers are quite in tune with what fans are saying, and it’s fair to say there were a lot of “humble” comments after the win over City a few days ago.

Arsenal fans also have a particular reputation for being a bit annoying online, so perhaps there’ll be a few teams eager to put them all in their place after seeing their reaction to that win over City.