More talks later as Man United star admits he’s “happy” to leave the club

Antony left Manchester United this January (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United flop Antony has spoken out about his future after leaving for a loan move to Real Betis this January.

The Brazil international struggled to show his best form at Man Utd, despite previously looking like an outstanding young talent when he was on the books at his former club Ajax.

It remains to be seen if Antony can revive his career with Betis, but it seems he is at least feeling happier now after leaving Old Trafford this winter.

“There was BLOOD everywhere!” – Which Man Utd legend’s birthday party was “ruined” by this SHOCK incident?

When asked about his situation and about potential talks over a permanent move, Antony said that would have to wait until later, with the player now just focusing on enjoying his football.

Antony hints he wasn’t happy at Manchester United

Antony certainly didn’t look very happy or confident at United, and his comments now suggest that might have been a major issue for him.

“I had other offers, but when Betis appeared I felt a certainty in my heart that made me stay calm. I am happy here and I want to achieve many goals,” the 24-year-old told AS.

“I am happy here for everyone, for the manager and the players. I feel calm and confident. I want to find my best version and the first step is to be happy. Everything here is incredible, my family and I are happy. Now it is time to work to be in my best version and help the club.

“I went through difficult times. If I have to stay longer, I would have to talk to the president and everything. And for now I want to play and score goals and give assists. I have to help the team, later we can talk about that.”

MUFC fans probably won’t be that desperate to see Antony come back to the club, so they’ll hope this loan can prove to be something of an opportunity for the former Ajax winger to put himself in the shop window and attract permanent bids this summer.