“Scan tomorrow…” – Mikel Arteta provides update on another worrying Arsenal injury

Gabriel Martinelli goes off injured during Newcastle vs Arsenal (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the injury to Gabriel Martinelli after he had to be subbed off against Newcastle United last night.

The Gunners were beaten 2-0 at St James’ Park, losing 4-0 on aggregate to Eddie Howe’s side in this Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

Arsenal fans will be disappointed to miss out on the opportunity to finally win some silverware in a cup final, but the injury to Martinelli could really sub salt into their wounds.

“There was BLOOD everywhere!” – Which Man Utd legend’s birthday party was “ruined” by this SHOCK incident?

The Brazilian winger had a hamstring problem that meant he couldn’t continue, and Arteta has now said that he needs to have a scan to determine quite how serious the problem is…

??? Mikel Arteta: “Gabriel Martinelli felt something, it was his hamstring and he wasn't comfortable to continue”. “So we will have to have an MRI scan tomorrow to see the extent of the injury”. pic.twitter.com/RubWMJHXsQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 6, 2025

Martinelli hasn’t been the most consistent performer for Arsenal in recent times, but he remains a key player for Arteta’s side, contributing seven goals and four assists in all competitions so far this season.

On top of that, the 23-year-old will be even more important while Arsenal are already dealing with long-term injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal can’t afford yet another injury in attack

AFC supporters need to be keeping everything crossed that this Martinelli injury isn’t as serious as it sounds, or they’re going to be in for a very rough few weeks ahead.

Arteta has already relied on Raheem Sterling more than he would’ve wanted to, while youngster Ethan Nwaneri has also been fast-tracked into the first-team.

Saka should at least be back before the end of the season, but if Martinelli is set to miss a few games then we could really be seeing Arsenal down to their bare bones up front.

Contrast that to title rivals Liverpool, who have Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez to choose from in that area of the pitch, and it’s perhaps clear why this just hasn’t been Arsenal’s year in the title race.