Aston Villa set to sell important player first thing in summer

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is being tipped to green-light the exit of Leon Bailey this summer after the club’s recent transfer activity.

Villa had a busy January window, with the Midlands outfit bringing in two new attacking players in the form of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio.

This could mean less playing time for Bailey, who has not been the most consistent and reliable performer during his time at Villa Park.

On his day, the Jamaica international can be a top talent with plenty to offer, but Emery will probably now feel he can move the player on and perhaps aim for better all-round quality in that area of the pitch.

Leon Bailey tipped to leave Aston Villa in the summer transfer window

Discussing Bailey’s future with Football Insider, former Premier League scout Mick Brown provided his insight into the situation.

“Emery is a manager who knows what he wants from his players,” Brown said.

“He wants somebody who gives him a consistent level of performance every week. The concern about Bailey is that consistency. He can be hit and miss.

“When he’s a hit, he can be devastating, but he can also go the other way. He’ll have games where he completely fades out of it. That’s not what you need while you’re in the Premier League and trying to compete in Europe.

“But yes is the answer, I think he’ll probably be looking to move on in the summer and I think that’s something Villa would be open to as well. Particularly with the signings they’ve made in January, his place in the team is under question.”

Bailey could be a player who attracts a decent amount of interest, but AVFC fans probably won’t be too disappointed to see him leaving the club at this stage.