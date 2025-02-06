Report establishes 21 G/A star as most likely Arsenal signing in attack this summer

Benjamin Sesko and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Maja Hitij, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Much was made of Arsenal’s need to strengthen in attack in the January transfer window, but in the end the club didn’t bring anyone in.

This looks a bit risky for the Gunners after the injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, but it seems they were content to wait until the summer to get the right players in.

We have sometimes seen clubs make panic buys in the middle of the season, when it’s harder to get the players who are perhaps more ideal, so this could end up being a smart decision in the long term.

“There was BLOOD everywhere!” – Which Man Utd legend’s birthday party was “ruined” by this SHOCK incident?

For now, however, it leaves Arsenal relying on Kai Havertz not to pick up any injuries between now and May.

Benjamin Sesko looks the most likely striker signing for Arsenal

Once the season is over, it seems RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is considered the most likely signing up front for Arsenal, according to the Independent.

The talented young Slovenia international has really impressed in his time in the Bundesliga, and he boasts an impressive record of 19 goals and two assists in all competitions for club and country so far this season.

It’s easy to see why Arsenal were perhaps prepared to wait for Sesko instead of rushing into bringing in someone else this winter, leaving them with potentially less to spend in a few months’ time.

One worry for Arsenal, however, will surely be that other clubs are going to join the running for a top talent like Sesko.

The 21-year-old could undoubtedly be a tempting option for many top teams, with big names like Manchester United and Chelsea also both looking like they could do with signing new strikers.

Still, Charles Watts has discussed the Sesko to Arsenal situation in his column, explaining why he’s optimistic about the player’s arrival at the Emirates Stadium.