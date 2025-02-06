Pep Guardiola applauds the Manchester City fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly keen on the potential transfer of Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Munoz as a replacement for Kyle Walker.

The Premier League champions just let Walker leave for AC Milan in the January transfer window, and that surely means they’ll need to make a major investment in that position soon.

According to Colombian outlet Antena 2, the player City have in mind for that role is Eagles ace Munoz.

The report also mentions other clubs as being interested in the 28-year-old, such as Chelsea and Barcelona, so it won’t necessarily be easy for City to get this deal done.

Still, Munoz has impressed during his time at Selhurst Park and it will be interesting to see if it earns him a big move in the near future.

Manchester City’s search for a new right-back

City won’t find it easy to replace a club legend like Walker, who served them so well for so long, but it looks like it was probably the right time to move on.

Walker hadn’t been quite as good in the first half of this season, and Matheus Nunes has put in some good performances as a makeshift right-back.

That should do the job for Pep Guardiola’s side between now and the end of the season, but after that they’ll surely want more of a specialist in that position.

Even if Munoz never quite reaches the level of someone like Walker, he’s shown he’s a quality player at Palace and links with bigger clubs aren’t surprising.

It’s a worry for Palace, though, as they’ll surely want to avoid losing too many key players this summer, with a few of their big names likely to be looked at.

Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi seem like obvious candidates to be poached by bigger clubs, while it might be worth keeping an eye on Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta as well.