Carlo Ancelotti and Dean Huijsen (Photo by Alex Caparros, Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up transfer targets for the summer and one of the names on their list is Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen.

The exciting young defender has really impressed in the Premier League this season, and it seems like it’s only a matter of time before he’s snapped up by a bigger club.

One team linked with Huijsen recently is Chelsea, as per Fabrizio Romano’s report for us, and now it looks like Real Madrid could be in the race too, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

“There was BLOOD everywhere!” – Which Man Utd legend’s birthday party was “ruined” by this SHOCK incident?

Huijsen is still only 19 years of age, but it’s clear he’s up there with the very finest players in Europe in his position.

Bournemouth won’t want to let Huijsen go so soon after bringing him to the club, but it might be hard for them to turn down teams like Real and Chelsea, who can pay very tempting money.

Dean Huijsen to be Real Madrid’s next wonderkid signing?

We all know about Chelsea’s emphasis on signing the best young players in the world and building for the future, but Real Madrid are also increasingly using that transfer strategy too.

Los Blancos still sign occasional superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, but they’ve also brought in the likes of Endrick, Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga in recent times before they were particularly big names proven at the highest level.

Huijsen could now be next and he looks like he’d be a good fit at the Bernabeu.

Chelsea also surely need more defensive options, however, with Enzo Maresca recently having to recall Trevoh Chalobah from his loan at Crystal Palace.

Axel Disasi had struggled and has now left for a loan move to Aston Villa, while there is also surely room for an upgrade on the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo and the injury-prone Wesley Fofana.