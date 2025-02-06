Report: Arsenal among clubs to make offer for Real Madrid star in January

Real Madrid's Endrick has been linked with Arsenal (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Real Madrid forward Endrick was reportedly targeted by a long list of clubs in the January transfer window, including Arsenal.

The talented young Brazilian joined Real Madrid from Palmeiras last summer, but has so far struggled to establish himself as a regular in Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

One imagines Endrick has a bright future at the Bernabeu, but there’s a lot of competition for places in Real’s current squad, with big names like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes also options up front.

It seems this led to offers for Endrick in January, according to journalist Ekrem Konur, who says Arsenal were joined by other big names like Juventus and West Ham in trying to sign the 18-year-old…

Real Madrid rejected offers from Juventus, Villarreal, FC Sevilla, Getafe, West Ham and Arsenal for Endrick during the January transfer window. pic.twitter.com/1VlryQYkib — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) February 6, 2025

Endrick transfer could have solved Arsenal’s problems in attack

Arsenal are short of depth up front at the moment due to injuries, and this led to them being linked with a number of big-name attackers this winter.

The Athletic have reported on the Gunners trying their luck with a bid for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, while Todo Fichajes reported on the north London giants chasing RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Endrick has now been added to this list of names, and one imagines he could surely have done a job for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Sevilla and Villarreal are also named as being among Endrick’s suitors, but it seems Real Madrid were not at all keen on letting the teenager go.

Arsenal fans will now have to wait until the summer to see who eventually comes in up front, but they’re surely going to make that area of the pitch a priority.

As well as a striker, Arsenal also look in need of more options out wide after the injury to Bukayo Saka exposed how much they rely on him, with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli just not quite consistent enough.