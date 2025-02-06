Sources: Brazilian giants want 29-year-old Fulham playmaker but Cottagers yet to respond

Andreas Pereira of Fulham arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United FC at Craven Cottage on January 26, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

When you think of Fulham and Brazilian’s, the name of Willian Borges da Silva springs to mind.

The 36-year-old remains in talks with the Cottagers regarding a comeback (BBC Sport), and it may well be that he’s lining up for the West Londoners in their next fixture.

Fulham could allow playmaker to leave

However, Marco Silva, who West Ham could’ve hired, also needs to guard himself against Brazilian giants, Palmeiras, coming for Fulham’s playmaker, Andreas Pereira.

The Portuguese clearly likes those players who can get bums off seats as Silva’s recent praise of Anthony Gordon proves.

Pereira’s performances often go under the radar but he’s no less important to his club for that fact.

Having lost his place to Emile Smith Rowe, however, sources have now indicated to CaughtOffside that a summer transfer to Palmeiras might not be out of the question.

The Premier League outfit rebuffed their two bids in the winter transfer window, believed to be in the region of £18m-£20m, but that’s unlikely to deter them.

Palmeiras trying hard for Fulham’s Andreas Pereira

CaughtOffside sources also suggest that Palmeiras remain the club most willing to sign him, and they are, even now, trying to negotiate to make the payment terms more workable, such as reducing the total amount with instalment payments and performance-based bonuses.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving”

Whether this scenario is acceptable to Fulham will only be seen as the summer window opens for business in June.

In the meantime, the player himself needs to stay fit and focused, and ready to do battle should Marco Silva require.

A busy calendar in the second half of the Premier League season provides Fulham with the perfect opportunity to realise their European ambitions.

Currently, the club find themselves in ninth position in the Premier League table on 36 points, just five behind reigning Premier League champions, Man City, who occupy the fifth and final European spot at present.