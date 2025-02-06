Goal machine wants PL transfer, Man United have major advantage over Arsenal & Chelsea

Enzo Maresca, Ruben Amorim and Mikel Arteta (Photo by George Wood, Matt McNulty, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe may not have any final say on transfers, but he is reportedly a big fan of one England star.

That’s Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who is also reportedly open to coming back to the Premier League at some point in the future.

According to TBR Football, Kane has a big admirer in Ratcliffe, with the 31-year-old previously identified as a dream signing for the billionaire when he first invested in the Red Devils.

It is not yet clear if this will translate into Man Utd trying to sign Kane any time soon, but the report notes that the England international could be keen to play in the Premier League again, and that he would not join Arsenal or Chelsea due to their rivalry with his former club Tottenham.

Harry Kane transfer to Man United could be one to watch due to release clause

TBR Football also report that Kane will soon have a release clause of just £54m that could pave the way for him to leave Bayern.

It might be that many clubs will look at that kind of fee and think it’s too high for a player who will be turning 32 later this year.

However, there doesn’t appear to be any sign of Kane slowing down with age, so perhaps the former Spurs striker could still be a dream target for some big names around Europe.

There’s no doubt United would welcome him right now, with Marcus Rashford having just left after a dip in form, while both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund are badly struggling to find the back of the net.

Kane looks like just the kind of striker MUFC have needed for some time now, and it could be a big boost that there wouldn’t be realistic competition from rivals like Arsenal and Chelsea.

It would certainly be hugely controversial if Kane ended up playing for another London club after his long association with Tottenham, though we have seen a few big names representing these teams.

Sol Campbell, Emmanuel Adebayor and David Bentley are among those to have played for both Arsenal and Spurs, while William Gallas even had spells with all three of Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs.