40 G/A in 40 games: Man United given £54m transfer opportunity that they can’t let go to waste

Harry Kane and Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Daniela Porcelli, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United badly need a striker after the failed investments in youthful duo Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee – could a more proven and experienced option be the ideal next move?

Step forward Harry Kane. The 31-year-old is showing absolutely no sign of slowing down at Bayern Munich, contributing 33 goals and seven assists in 40 appearances for club and country so far this season.

It remains to be seen if we’ll ever get the chance to see Kane back in the Premier League at some point, but Man Utd’s lack of quality up front surely means they should be looking for someone of this calibre.

“There was BLOOD everywhere!” – Which Man Utd legend’s birthday party was “ruined” by this SHOCK incident?

The Red Devils are being named as an ideal potential destination for Kane in a report by the Telegraph, which also states that the England international will soon have a £54m release clause in his contract at Bayern.

That is, quite simply, too good an opportunity for United to turn down.

Harry Kane transfer could be smart business, even if he is nearly 32

Kane doesn’t look like someone who’s going to burn out and start looking ready for the MLS or the Saudi Pro League in the next couple of years, with the former Tottenham man surely more likely to do what Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have been able to do and play at the highest level well into their late 30s.

Ronaldo has just turned 40 and has admittedly been in Saudi Arabia for the last couple of years, but he’s still playing for Portugal and was a star player for Juventus and United between the ages of 33 and 37.

If Kane can do something similar, then it’s surely well worth MUFC triggering his £54m clause and adding his goals, assists and general quality to their side for the next few years.

It was never going to be likely for Kane to go straight from Spurs to a rival English top flight club, but his spell at Bayern in between now makes this far more feasible, and it will be interesting to see if it materialises.