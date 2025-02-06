Jamie Carragher and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Michael Regan, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has called on goalkeepers to be banned for doing what David Raya did in Arsenal’s defeat to Newcastle United yesterday.

The Gunners lost 2-0 at St James’ Park, making it a 4-0 defeat on aggregate to Eddie Howe’s side in this Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

Newcastle will now be heading to Wembley to take on either Liverpool or Tottenham in the final, and few will argue against it being a fair outcome.

“There was BLOOD everywhere!” – Which Man Utd legend’s birthday party was “ruined” by this SHOCK incident?

The Magpies were the superior side over both legs, and Raya contributed to that one-sided aggregate score-line by making a real mess of one of his passes last night.

The Spanish shot-stopper is normally a top performer for Mikel Arteta’s side, but he put his teammates under pressure before Anthony Gordon scored the second goal yesterday.

Jamie Carragher aims huge dig at Arsenal’s David Raya

See below for Carragher’s post about the Raya mistake on X, as he called on ‘keepers to be banned for playing those risky passes into midfielders…

Keepers need to be banned from playing those passes into midfield players. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 5, 2025

The pundit was probably not being entirely serious here, but it’s the kind of strong and provocative statement we’ve become used to from ex-pros and other analysts in the modern era.

There’s no doubt Raya should have done better here and that he let Arsenal down at an important moment, but, needless to say, there’s no prospect of him actually being banned, and nor should there be.

The former Brentford goalkeeper has mostly been a reliable performer since joining Arsenal, and fans will surely forgive him for this rare mistake.

Overall, it was a disappointing Carabao Cup exit for Arsenal, but they’ll feel they can still do something in the Premier League and Champions League this season.

It was just a few days ago that Arsenal thrashed Manchester City 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium, so there is plenty to be positive about for the north Londoners right now, even if they’ve made it a bit difficult for themselves to pick up silverware.