“Excellent relationship” – Director strongly hints at plan to sign Chelsea star

Joao Felix recently left Chelsea for a loan move to AC Milan (Photo by Clive Rose, Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

AC Milan director Geoffrey Moncada has strongly hinted that there could be a possibility of signing Joao Felix from Chelsea in a permanent transfer.

The Portugal international has just joined Milan on loan from the Blues for the rest of the season, with no buy option included in the deal.

It could be that the plan is for Felix to just come back to Chelsea, who themselves only just signed the player from Atletico Madrid last summer.

However, it seems Rossoneri chief Moncada would be open to Felix staying at the San Siro beyond this deal, even if there’s no buy option there at the moment.

See below as Fabrizio Romano quotes Moncada as citing the club’s excellent relationship with Chelsea that could help get something done…

???? AC Milan director Moncada: “Keeping João Félix here? It will depend on João and on us. There are always chances, even without a buy option clause”. “We’ve an excellent relationship with Chelsea so… we will see”. pic.twitter.com/6E8RHaDmR3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 6, 2025

Felix has had a difficult few years, going out on loan a number of times and even having two separate spells at Chelsea without managing to make much of an impact.

The 25-year-old is clearly not developing into the player it looked like he had the potential to be when he first broke through as a youngster at Benfica, earning that big-money move to Atletico when he was still just a teenager.

Can Joao Felix revive his career at AC Milan?

Still, Felix has got off to a dream start at Milan, scoring on his debut for the Italian giants, perhaps showing that he still has it in him to have a fine career.

It might not happen for him at Chelsea, but Felix might look at other previous flops at Stamford Bridge who managed to get back on track at the San Siro.

Felix is joined at Milan by a few other former Chelsea players in the form of Fikayo Tomori, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham.

All of these players have performed well there, so perhaps Felix will find that Serie A is the right place for him as well.