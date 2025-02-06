Excl: Liverpool have held talks & will be in contact again over transfer that has club “seriously worried”

Joshua Kimmich and Arne Slot (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have recently had contacts with Joshua Kimmich as there is the growing feeling he’s heading towards a free transfer away from Bayern Munich this summer.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that the Reds most recently contacted the player at the start of January to discuss a possible move for next season, and will be in touch again soon.

Liverpool remain keen on strengthening in midfield in the summer, with Frenkie de Jong and Angelo Stiller also being considered by the Merseyside giants, as we recently reported.

Liverpool missed out on Martin Zubimendi last summer, and now it seems Kimmich is emerging as a serious option for them as he looks closer to leaving Bayern at the end of his contract.

Joshua Kimmich could be on his way to the Premier League

CaughtOffside understands that Manchester City also have an interest in Kimmich, while the Germany international could also have big names like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain as options.

Kimmich is understood to be leaning towards a move to England, so that gives Liverpool and City the edge at the moment, though nothing has been decided yet.

Sources have also told CaughtOffside that Bayern will try again to persuade Kimmich to sign a new contract, though the Bundesliga giants have now been described as “seriously worried” about losing the 29-year-old.

Kimmich looks like he could be a good fit for Liverpool’s style of play if they get him, though perhaps he’d fare even better by reuniting with his former manager Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Either way, it will be interesting to see what happens in the weeks ahead with what could end up being one of the most intriguing sagas of the summer.