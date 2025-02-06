Kieran Trippier and Jacob Murphy celebrate for Newcastle against Arsenal (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have rejected a transfer bid from Galatasaray for experienced English right-back Kieran Trippier, CaughtOffside understands.

Trippier remains a key member of Eddie Howe’s squad, but there had been some doubt about his future this January as it’s understood the player was open to a move away.

Sources have indicated to CaughtOffside that Trippier was pleased with interest from Galatasaray, and that he’s disappointed not to have been allowed to make the move to the Turkish club on loan.

The 34-year-old is seemingly still in Howe’s plans, hence Newcastle being keen to keep him, but sources have told CaughtOffside that the player’s morale has been “seriously damaged” by seeing this move blocked.

What next for Kieran Trippier after Newcastle prevent his transfer exit?

Newcastle cannot be blamed for doing what’s right for them as a club, but it’s also perhaps worth asking if there’s much sense in keeping an unhappy player who wants to move on for a new challenge.

Trippier has been a good servant to NUFC and they could perhaps have allowed him to get this move that he clearly wanted.

Still, CaughtOffside understands that Galatasaray wanted a straight loan for the former Tottenham man, with no buy option, and it seems this was crucial.

The transfer window for Turkish clubs remains open for a few more days, but it remains to be seen if we’ll see any meaningful movement there.

It perhaps seems unlikely now that things will change with Trippier, so it will be interesting to look at his situation again in the summer.

Newcastle had a quiet January in general and fans will probably be relieved that they didn’t let a key player go.