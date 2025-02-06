Tottenham and Arsenal club logos (Photo by Catherine Ivill, Andy Rain - Pool/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly in the mix for the potential free transfer of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, who has also been linked with Arsenal.

The Germany international is nearing the end of his contract at Bayern and a report from Fichajes claims Spurs have already held some talks over a potential deal.

Arsenal also have an interest in Sane, as sources previously told CaughtOffside, though it remains to be seen if he will remain a priority once Bukayo Saka is back from injury.

“There was BLOOD everywhere!” – Which Man Utd legend’s birthday party was “ruined” by this SHOCK incident?

Sane hasn’t quite been at his best for Bayern in recent times, but he has been a world class performer throughout his career, so it’s easy to imagine that he could still make an impact at a top Premier League club.

Leroy Sane transfer could be useful for this young Tottenham squad

Sane would surely be a useful signing for this youthful Spurs side, adding some much-needed experience to a side that has struggled for consistency this season.

Ange Postecoglou made a promising start as Tottenham manager, but has struggled a lot more this season, and perhaps it’s a sign that this project needs more balance.

Even if THFC are doing the right thing to make signings for the future, with a long-term project in mind, there’s also a lot of value in having players who’ve been there and done it and won major trophies.

Sane fits into that category, so he could be just what Spurs need to help these young players move up to the next level.

It will be interesting, however, to see if Arsenal also fancy taking this opportunity for a free transfer of a proven player like this, as he’d surely favour the chance to move to the Emirates Stadium and play Champions League football.