Huge blow as Manchester United confirm injury that will keep star sidelined for a long time

Lisandro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have announced a major injury to defender Lisandro Martinez, who is now surely set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Argentina international has been a key player for Man Utd when he’s managed to stay fit, but he’s had a few injury problems during his time at Old Trafford.

There’s now been another big blow for United as Martinez is out with a cruciate ligament injury, as per the club’s statement on their official site this morning.

Reporting on the Martinez injury, the club’s statement read: “Manchester United can confirm that Lisandro Martinez suffered an injury to his cruciate ligament in Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace.

