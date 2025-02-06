Huge blow as Manchester United confirm injury that will keep star sidelined for a long time

Manchester United have announced a major injury to defender Lisandro Martinez, who is now surely set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
The Argentina international has been a key player for Man Utd when he’s managed to stay fit, but he’s had a few injury problems during his time at Old Trafford.
There’s now been another big blow for United as Martinez is out with a cruciate ligament injury, as per the club’s statement on their official site this morning.
Reporting on the Martinez injury, the club’s statement read: “Manchester United can confirm that Lisandro Martinez suffered an injury to his cruciate ligament in Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace.
“Everyone at Manchester United wishes Lisandro Martinez strength for a successful recovery and we will be supporting him every step of the way.”
Lisandro Martinez facing a long time out of action for Manchester United
See below as Rob Dawson reported on the serious nature of the Martinez injury:
Man United have confirmed that Lisandro Martinez has suffered a cruciate ligament injury. No timeframe put on his recovery. Set for a long spell out.
— Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) February 6, 2025
This is really bad news for MUFC in what has already been such a challenging season with a number of other injured players missing a lot of games.
Luke Shaw has had fitness issues for many years now, while Mason Mount has also barely played for the club since joining from Chelsea last season.
Martinez would surely have continued to play regularly for United, particularly now that Ruben Amorim has come in as manager and tends to favour using three centre-backs.
Amorim can also call upon other decent options like Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire, but it’s far from ideal that the Portuguese tactician has one less option to rotate now.
It will be interesting to see if this means United once again look to make signings in defence in the summer.