Why Man United ace’s failed move to EPL rivals has angered Feyenoord

Ruben Amorim, Head Coach of Manchester United, applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Crystal Palace FC at Old Trafford on February 02, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Although he had the opportunity to move to a Premier League club on deadline day, one Man United ace decided on a switch to the Eredivisie.

Tyrell Malacia always appeared likely to move on from the Red Devils this winter, with Ruben Amorim looking at ways to streamline the squad he took over from Erik ten Hag.

Man United’s Tyrell Malacia questioned on PSV move

A £150m-rated Man United duo are up for sale and the likelihood is they’ll be moved on in the next window, whilst Amorim wants Wesley as part of his summer overhaul.

By then the club should have more of an idea of what to do with Malacia who made a late January transfer window move to PSV Eindhoven.

A move which journalist Martijn Krabbendam said on the live broadcast of Voetbal International (per Voetbalverslaafd) had angered “a lot of people in Rotterdam.”

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving”

The 25-year-old was born in the city of course, and joined United from Feyenoord who play there.

De Trots van Zuid, or ‘The Pride of the South’ as Feyenoord are affectionately known, was also where Malacia spent his entire youth career, so heading to a huge Eredivisie rival was always going to have consequences.

Tyrell Malacia could’ve joined Wolves

More so when you understand that the player also had the perfect opportunity to continue his career in the English top-flight after Krabbendam revealed that Wolverhampton Wanderers had showed their hand.

“A lot of people in Rotterdam are angry because he’s going to PSV,” he noted.

“But Feyenoord already has three left backs and that guy just chooses his own career.

“He could also go to Wolverhampton Wanderers, but if PSV comes… Then you just go and play for PSV? I understand the sentiment, but players reason differently.”