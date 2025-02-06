Potter wants Palace star as huge summer signing

A composite image of a Crystal Palace shirt and a West Ham badge. Photo credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images and Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Graham Potter is already making a difference at West Ham and has the squad dancing to his tune, and the manager could well make a move for a Crystal Palace ace this summer to shore up his squad options.

West Ham have already hired the “best in the business” in terms of recruitment for Potter, his old head of recruitment, Kyle Macaulay.

The club are rumoured to want to land a Manchester United ace in the summer too, so things are definitely happening in and around the club to give supporters something to feel good about.

West Ham have improved under Graham Potter

After Julen Lopetegui’s disastrous era at the club, whomever came in needed to hit the ground running, and fortunately for Potter, he’s calmed everything down and got the first-team squad dancing to his tune.

They finally look like a semblance of a Premier League side again, rather than a disjointed bunch of individuals being played out of position.

Results will determine just how successful Potter’s tenure at the London Stadium will be, but given the hand that he’s been dealt, the 49-year-old has certainly made a decent enough start.

Graham Potter looking at Palace ace for summer move

Clearly, come the summer transfer window, the Hammers will need to strengthen again, and with Danny Ings likely to leave and no guarantees that Michail Antonio will play again, even if Evan Ferguson is brought in on a permanent deal, getting another front man through the door is imperative.

To that end, TBR Football are reporting that West Ham are amongst a number of clubs that are chasing Crystal Palace’s in-form striker, Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The burly centre-forward is straight out of the old school and has an impressive 17 goals in 31 games this season (WhoScored).

It isn’t clear at this stage if Palace would be amenable to bids for a player whose contract expires in June 2026 (transfermarkt), but if the Eagles have any notion that Mateta is delaying signing a new deal, the chances are they’ll look to cash in.