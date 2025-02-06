Ruben Amorim addresses Man United transfer “mistakes” and the signings he wants next

Ruben Amorim speaking at a press conference (Sky Sports)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has spoken out about the club’s lack of signings in the January transfer window just gone.

The Portuguese tactician has tried to focus more on the squad he has available to him now, despite being asked about the risk of letting some experienced players go without replacing them.

Man Utd lost Marcus Rashford, Antony and Tyrell Malacia this winter, but only Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven joined the club – two relatively inexperienced and unproven young players.

See below as Amorim discusses this in his latest press conference, admitting that United have made some “mistakes” in the market in recent years, but that he remains keen to change this squad and bring in a different kind of profile of player…

"We did some mistakes in the past" ?? Ruben Amorim reveals why there may have been a lack of signings in the January transfer window. pic.twitter.com/zmt9Xewmcq — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 6, 2025

Amorim will understandably be keen to put his own stamp on this squad, with so many of these current struggling players having been brought in by his predecessor Erik ten Hag.

Ruben Amorim seems ready to suffer before Man United improve

United have not improved that much since Amorim took over, but it seems the former Sporting Lisbon manager is aware that this is a job that is going to take some time.

MUFC have gone through a lot of changes since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013, and there’s no doubt Amorim is right about some mistakes being made.

It could still be that Amorim will turn things around once he has more of his own signings, but that probably means a quiet January is going to make life a bit more difficult for him in the short term.

Even if doing business in the middle of the season isn’t ideal, and often very challenging, one imagines Amorim must feel slightly frustrated that he couldn’t be given a bit more to work with for the months ahead.