A fan of Tottenham Hotspur is seen with a flag which reads 'Get out of our club' with a picture of Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Goodison Park on January 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

A late transfer window move for Mathys Tel was the sum total of Tottenham’s transfer business, and they’ve been slammed for a “PR stunt.”

Yang Min-hyeok, Antonin Kinsky, Kevin Danso, Mathys Tel were the sum total of Tottenham’s incoming transfer business in January.

After a verbal agreement with Tottenham was originally agreed for Tel, the player apparently turned down the move, only to renege when it seemed clear he couldn’t engineer a move elsewhere.

Tottenham slammed by ex-Premier League CEO

Suggestions that the smooth-talking Ange Postecoglou helped to swing the deal Spurs’ way are almost certainly PR hype to get media onside whilst the club is going through another tough period.

Indeed, the North Londoners have been slammed by a former Premier League club CEO for another attempt at a PR stunt during January.

“They’ve got the lowest wage-to-turnover ratio of the top clubs, so Daniel had been saving the (transfer) money for a rainy day,” ex-Everton chief, Keith Wyness, told Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“The pressure has come on him, and this Guehi move seemed to be a statement – but it didn’t get done.

“You would be angry as a Spurs fan, seeing that there was £70million behind the sofa when the problems have gone on for the last few weeks.

“I think it has come from the fan pressure. It should have been prepared for and sorted out in the few months before the window.

“It did smack of desperation. It looked like a PR stunt, to be honest.

“There are some questions about a £70million deal like that. It’s the soap opera that is Spurs, and they are the gift that keeps on giving at the moment.”

Tottenham craving success on and off the pitch

From Daniel Levy’s point of view, beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final, to set up a Wembley date with Newcastle, is now a must.

Doing so would take the heat away from him personally and likely give Postecoglou some breathing space too.

At present, Spurs find themselves way down in 14th position in the Premier League, and some 16 points behind Chelsea in the final Champions League spot.

After an FA Cup tie away at Aston Villa at the weekend, the Lilywhites play Man United, Man City and Chelsea in their next six English top-flight games.

Things aren’t going to get any easier for the team and the club, so it’s little wonder that Levy might be trying to get some ‘wins’ in the media in the meantime.