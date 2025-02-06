Arsenal discussed £30m transfer and looked to be leading the race for Man City star

Vitor Reis on the Manchester City bench (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly discussed a potential transfer move for Vitor Reis ahead of this January, though he ended up joining Manchester City instead.

The talented 19-year-old had impressed at former club Palmeiras, and at one point it seemed that Arsenal were leading the race for his signature.

That’s according to an in-depth transfer window report from the Athletic, who stated that the Gunners could’ve signed Reis in a £30million deal.

“There was BLOOD everywhere!” – Which Man Utd legend’s birthday party was “ruined” by this SHOCK incident?

The report states that Arsenal saw Reis as a good investment for the future of their defence, and that they’d even scouted him in person.

However, City managed to steal a march on their Premier League rivals, and he’s now at the Etihad Stadium.

Vitor Reis transfer could’ve been fine business by Arsenal

Arsenal will no doubt be disappointed to have missed out on Reis, who looks like an outstanding prospect with a big future in the game.

To go to City at such a young age is a clear sign of real quality and promise, and it’ll no doubt hurt the north London giants if the Brazilian youngster ends up being a success in Manchester.

In fairness to Reis, he perhaps chose well as, at the moment, it’s arguably harder to see him get much playing time at Arsenal than at City.

Mikel Arteta has plenty of top defensive players, and William Saliba in particular is arguably not even that close to what could be his peak years.

It might have taken some time for Reis to break into Arteta’s first-team, whereas at City he might have more of a role sooner as it’s not been the best season for the likes of Ruben Dias and John Stones, who are not getting any younger.