“A bit ridiculous” – Insider comments on Manchester United January transfer saga

Alejandro Garnacho of Man Utd and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Vasile Mihai-Antonio, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United scout Mick Brown has slammed the “ridiculous” idea of the club potentially selling Alejandro Garnacho in the January transfer window.

There were plenty of strong rumours about Garnacho possibly leaving Man Utd, and Brown has given his response.

Discussing the situation with Football Insider, Brown admits it’s probably for the best that the talented young Argentina international didn’t end up leaving.

There was also some speculation about Kobbie Mainoo, but Brown was clearly unimpressed with the idea of United letting these talents go.

As the United insider notes, this probably had quite a lot to do with the Red Devils’ financial situation, which is certainly a clear sign of how poorly run they’ve been for some time now.

Manchester United need to be keeping top young players like Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo

Discussing the Garnacho saga, Brown said: “The only reason they even considered letting him go was because of their financial situation.

“So I think they’re pleased to have him in the side, and Amorim will be happy with it too because his attacking options are limited.

“It’s a bit ridiculous when you see players like Kobbie Mainoo and Garnacho being talked about in connection to leaving the club.”

He added: “Garnacho has done really well since breaking into the side, and you always want to keep players who are performing well and playing a big role for the club.

“Plus, he’s an academy product, and keeping those players at the club is a tradition of Man United.”

Remarkably, however, the Guardian have since reported that Garnacho could still be available in the summer, as long as the price is right.

MUFC fans will surely not be too happy about this, as there’s a big risk that the 20-year-old will go on to develop into a top class player elsewhere, and leave the club embarrassed.