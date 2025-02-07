The Arsenal winger is set to be out for over a month (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli is reportedly set to miss more than a month after picking up a hamstring injury during Wednesday’s League Cup defeat at Newcastle.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported that assessments suggest the 23-year-old Brazilian winger will be sidelined for key Premier League games – including Leicester City, West Ham, and Nottingham Forest. He’s also doubtful about the clash with Manchester United on March 9 and the home game against Chelsea, which will be held a week later.

With Arsenal also competing in the Champions League round of 16 during this period, Martinelli’s absence is a major setback. This is especially true as the team is already thin in attack.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving?

However, there’s optimism that he will return in time for the final two months of the season, where he could play a crucial role in Arsenal’s campaign.

The Gunners have jetted off to the Middle East for a much-needed reset. There is now a ten-day break between their EFL Cup defeat to Newcastle and their next Premier League fixture against Leicester City on February 15.

The relentless fixture congestion has taken its toll on Mikel Arteta’s squad. Arsenal will enjoy longer gaps between matches, allowing players to recharge and refine their game. There’s also optimism surrounding the return of key players, which could be a game-changer for the Gunners.

Arsenal’s injury list revealed as the latter stages of the season commences

Even though Martinelli’s hamstring injury against Newcastle was a blow, adding to an already worrying list of absentees. But there is hope that Bukayo Saka will soon be back in contention – he has travelled with the squad to Dubai, reports Football.London.

Meanwhile, David Raya will look to shake off his poor display against Newcastle. It was the player’s poor pass which led to Anthony Gordon’s goal to kill off the competition.

Ben White, who has been managing fitness concerns, will continue to compete with Jurrien Timber for the right-back role. In midfield, Arsenal’s trusted trio of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Thomas Partey are expected to remain the go-to choices.

The attack will likely see some adjustments. With Martinelli out, Leandro Trossard seems the natural choice to step in, while Kai Havertz will benefit from the break as he looks to find his best form. If Saka isn’t fully fit in time, Ethan Nwaneri could get more opportunities. it is thought.