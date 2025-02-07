Arsenal identify their number one transfer target for summer transfer window

Arsenal flag and manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal did not spend in the January transfer window because the Gunners are now focusing on the summer transfer window.

The Premier League giants were widely expected to sign a new attacker in the winter transfer window to replace the injured Gabriel Jesus and to cope with the injury to Bukayo Saka.

However, Mikel Arteta, who expressed his desire to sign a new attacker, was not backed by the club with new signings just when he needed them the most.

Kai Havertz has lead the attack for the Gunners and the German has struggled to perform to the level that Arsenal want for him.

He scores goals but he is not consistent enough to guide them to the Premier League title.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal have made RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko their number one transfer target for the summer transfer window.

The attacker has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium for a long time. Arteta wanted to sign him in the summer last year but he decided to stay in Germany.

Even in the January transfer window, Arsenal were linked with a move for him but the North London club were told that he is not available for sale at the moment.

Benjamin Sesko to Arsenal?

Although the Gunners would ideally want Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak in their team, considering how he tormented their defense in the Carabao Cup final but they will be priced out of a move for him. Clubs expect the Magpies to demand £150million for their star striker.

Due to the high price tag of Isak, Arsenal have now shifted all their attention to signing 21-year-old Sesko.

The Slovenian attacker has scored 8 goals in the Bundesliga this season along with two assists.

He managed to score 14 goals in the league last season and his potential to improve further is something that has attracted some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Arsenal boss Arteta was disappointed with his team’s failure of signing a new player in the January transfer window but surely in the summer, they will invest heavily in the squad once again, particularly if they lose the Premier League title against Liverpool.