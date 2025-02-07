(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins was the subject of interest from Premier League giants Arsenal in the January transfer window.

The Gunners were looking to add an attacker to their squad after the injuries suffered by Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

In order to keep up the pace in the Premier League title race, Mikel Arteta wanted to add more firepower to his attack but the Gunners failed in their pursuit to sign the Villa attacker.

Unai Emery’s side had lost Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr and they were not in a position to part ways with the England international.

However, an insider has now revealed that the Villa star would be open to joining Arsenal, the club he has supported as a boy.

Former scout Mick Brown has provided the information about what Watkins wants to do in a conversation with Football Insider.

“Watkins is an Arsenal fan, isn’t he,” he told Football Insider.

“You don’t know how much that might play a part, or whether he’ll think now that he’s the nailed-on main man up front for Villa he’ll want to stay.

“But from what I hear, he’d be open to making that move in the summer.

“As good as Villa have been, and I mean no disrespect because they’ve been fantastic and they deserve their success, a move to Arsenal is still a step up.”

Arsenal need a prolific attacker to reach the next level

Whether it would be Watkins or some other attacker, the Gunners are in desperate need to add more goals to their side.

They currently have Kai Havertz as the only fit, natural attacker in the team and their second half of the season is expected to be difficult due to the lack of options in the squad.

Arteta expressed his desire to make new signings in the winter transfer window but the club failed to secure a deal for any attacker.

Watkins is currently at the peak of his game and a move to the Emirates Stadium would suit all the parties if it happens in the summer.

Arsenal are also keeping an eye on RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko ahead of the summer transfer window.

