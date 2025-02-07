“Doesn’t have the level” – former Chelsea star slams Blues directors for one major transfer error

Robert Sanchez and William Gallas (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Olivier Anrigo/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has hit out at the Blues for making a mistake with the signing of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The Spanish shot-stopper looked impressive at former club Brighton, but he’s struggled to make that step up to being Chelsea’s number one.

Gallas seems confident that Sanchez has already very clearly shown that he doesn’t have what it takes to be the first choice ‘keeper for a top club like Chelsea, slamming the directors for bringing him in.

“There was BLOOD everywhere!” – Which Man Utd legend’s birthday party was “ruined” by this SHOCK incident?

Sanchez might still be able to turn things around for himself at Chelsea, but Gallas seems to have lost any faith in the 27-year-old being able to do that.

Most Chelsea fans will probably feel the same, while Enzo Maresca also notably dropped the player for the last game against West Ham.

End of the road for Robert Sanchez at Chelsea?

“Unfortunately for Robert Sanchez, he makes some big mistakes, and he makes them too often,” Gallas said to Prime Casino, as quoted by the Metro.

“It’s easy to blame the player, but I think Chelsea fans have to blame the sporting director. They have to blame the people who brought him in.

“He doesn’t have the level to be the number one goalkeeper for Chelsea. When you play for a big club like this, you need to have that level. Sadly, he doesn’t have it.

“But the people who do that job, who bring players in, they have to know. Normally it’s not just the sporting director, but I’m sure they have one person who is in charge of the goalkeeper and gives his approval.

“That person made a mistake when they signed Sanchez.”

Chelsea have been known for having great goalkeepers in the past, so the club must now do everything they can to find the next Petr Cech or Thibaut Courtois, which is easier said than done, of course!