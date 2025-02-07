Fabrizio Romano reveals Newcastle could rival Chelsea for “fantastic” transfer

Chelsea and Newcastle United FC logos (Photo by Richard Heathcote, George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United could reportedly be alongside Chelsea as one of the clubs to watch in the race for the transfer of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, with the Italian journalist adding Newcastle to the list of suitors for the “fantastic” young centre-back.

Romano has previously reported on Chelsea’s interest in signing Huijsen, while Bayern Munich are also mentioned as another team to watch in his latest video.

Huijsen has impressed a great deal during his time in the Premier League, and it’s certainly looking harder and harder for Bournemouth to prevent big clubs swooping in for the 19-year-old.

Huijsen is still only young so might not be in a big hurry to move just yet, but it’s also not surprising that the likes of Newcastle and Chelsea would be keen on him.

Dean Huijsen transfer: Where could the talented Bournemouth youngster end up next?

Huijsen could be tempted by a project like Chelsea, which could allow him to play in the Champions League and compete for trophies, whilst manager Enzo Maresca is likely to continue building around young players.

This should mean plenty of playing opportunities for the Spain Under-21 international if he moves to Stamford Bridge, where he’d surely be an upgrade on slightly unconvincing performers like Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Newcastle are another ambitious club heading in the right direction, though, so Huijsen could also do well to put his faith into that project for the next few years of his career.

Bournemouth surely won’t be keen to let Huijsen go, but they should at least make a considerable profit from doing so.

The Cherries will likely be aware that if their players do well for them, this is the kind of scenario they’ll face, but it does at least give them a chance to make good money that they can reinvest into the squad.