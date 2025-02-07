‘Keep an eye’: Liverpool & Man United told they can sign Jamie Gittens if one thing happens

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

It’s difficult to imagine Liverpool looking to add yet another left winger to their ranks in the next transfer window.

Yet, reports indicated that the Reds have been impressed with what they’ve seen from Jamie Gittens at Borussia Dortmund this term.

Who can blame them given that the Englishman has already plundered seven goals and four assists in 20 Bundesliga appearances in 2024/25?

However, there’s every suggestion that the Merseysiders will have their work cut out to land his signature this summer. Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United are also understood to be in the transfer race for his services.

Dortmund may be forced into Jamie Gittens sale

The financial realities attached to Dortmund mean they are constantly at risk of losing top talent to Europe’s elite.

And now, the latest star to come off the BVB production line looks set to be Gittens – almost certainly so should the German side fail to secure their future in the Champions League this year.

“We have to keep an eye on Jamie Gittens. If Dortmund doesn’t reach the Champions League, I think they will have to sell him,” Christian Falk told CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“Bayern are interested, though I’m not sure if they would be prepared to spend their money on him. If they manage to sell Tel – and don’t move for Nkunku – there’s a chance. Otherwise, it’ll be difficult!”

Gittens not the only piece of Bundesliga business the Premier League has in mind

There’s a very good chance the Bundesliga could become a major transfer battleground in the coming months.

Mathys Tel may become a subject of some interest depending on how well he fares on loan at Ange Postecoglou’s struggling Tottenham side.

Likewise, Xavi Simons is certain to attract offers given that RB Leipzig are effectively positioning him in the shop window despite his very recent capture from PSG this January.

Whether either option will appeal to Liverpool, who find themselves well-stocked with attacking midfielders and left-sided wingers, however, is up for debate.