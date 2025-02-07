Fabrizio Romano issues update on the future of Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham suffered a 4-0 defeat against Liverpool in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal.

Ange Postecoglou’s team were knocked out of the competition after winning the first leg 1-0.

It continues the trophy drought for Spurs who are not only struggling in cup competitions but also failing to perform well in the league.

They are currently sitting in 14th position in the league and it has been a horror season for Postecoglou and his players.

Questions are being raised about the future of the Spurs manager and whether he would be able to keep his job beyond this season.

It has not been an easy season for the Tottenham manager, who has now lost defender Radu Dragusin for the rest of the season to an injury.

Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on the future of Postecoglou, revealing that the manager’s job is safe at the club.

Romano wrote in his GiveMeSport newsletter:

“I don’t have any message on potential sack or surprises. The situation remains under control at the moment.”

Tottenham still have faith in Ange Postecoglou

The Spurs manager has endured a difficult time at the club this season and injuries to some of his key players at crucial moments have not helped his cause.

Postecoglou has only managed to win two out of the last 12 games in the Premier League but he would be hoping that his January signings can make a positive impact at the club.

The North London club signed defender Kevin Danso and attacker Mathys Tel in the winter transfer window to give them edge in the second half of the season.

Tottenham have been linked with a move for former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag if Postecoglou is sacked but they are currently trusting the manager.