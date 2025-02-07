Report: Arsenal emerging as favourites to sign pacey 9-G/A-in-15-games winger

Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly emerging as the most likely next destination for Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi ahead of the summer.

The talented young Germany international has shone for Dortmund and attracted plenty of interest over the January transfer window.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on X recently, Adeyemi was wanted by Napoli this winter, though in the end he stayed at Dortmund…

???? Understand Karim Adeyemi’s current decision is to stay at Borussia Dortmund this month and he has now informed all clubs interested. Despite Napoli proposals and also PL clubs keen, he’s now expected to continue at BVB. pic.twitter.com/VvOaZ7uIUD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2025

Now, however, there’s fresh speculation about Adeyemi possibly leaving Dortmund in the summer, with Fichajes claiming that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a big fan.

The 23-year-old has a decent record of five goals and four assists in 15 games in all competitions so far this season, and one imagines he could be a useful option at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta needs more depth in attack – Karim Adeyemi can provide that

Adeyemi doesn’t necessarily look like he’d be an automatic starter at the Emirates Stadium, but Arteta could still use more rotation options in that department.

Raheem Sterling joined on loan from Chelsea in the summer and hasn’t really delivered, so Adeyemi could be ideal to come in as a better option to call upon from the bench, or to fill in for the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli so they can rest more often.

Of course, it may be that Adeyemi himself will favour going somewhere where he’s more likely to be first choice, and that seems far from guaranteed at Arsenal.

Even if Adeyemi has shown some talent, he doesn’t necessarily look like he’d be enough of an upgrade on Arsenal’s current options.

At the same time, however, he’s now at the age where his best years could be just around the corner, so it could be smart business to get him now if he is available.

Fichajes also claim that Adeyemi is excited by the prospect of challenging himself in the Premier League.