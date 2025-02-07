Liverpool had a very quiet January transfer window

Dortmund’s loss could yet turn out to be Liverpool’s gain as BVB missed out on signing Rayan Cherki in the January transfer window.

The Merseysiders have been repeatedly linked with a move for the talented young Frenchman, though have yet to evolve their interest into definitive talks or a bid.

They’ll now have a chance to do so in the summer, however, with Lyon opting to dig in their heels and keep hold of the 21-year-old for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

Cherki has so far amassed 14 goal contributions (five goals, nine assists) in 26 games (across all competitions) this term.

Dortmund may have blown their clear shot at Rayan Cherki

Lyon’s chairman and principal owner (via Eagle Football Holdings), John Textor, made the club’s stance on selling the attacking midfielder crystal clear.

“Dortmund’s offer was communicated disrespectfully, far below market value, and poorly timed. Rayan Cherki will remain an important part of our squad until the end of the 2024/25 season,” the American businessman told Sky Sports’ Kerry Hau.

Not good news for Dortmund by any stretch of the means, particularly given, as Christian Falk reports, the fact that Europe’s elite are keeping an eye on the footballer.

“Dortmund were very disappointed that their move for Rayan Cherki didn’t work out, as they were sure they could get the player,” the reliable German reporter informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“They were surprised and angry to hear Lyon’s owner, John Textor, say it was a shame to receive such a low bid for Cherki. Everyone knew about the gentleman’s agreement between the player and club allowing him to leave in the winter window for €22.5m [£18.7m], but in the end, Dortmund brought this money and Lyon said, ‘No’.

“I think Textor is hoping to get more money for Cherki in the summer. They’re aware that Bayern Munich is also interested, as are other clubs, so perhaps Lyon recognise that they could get a better deal at the end of the season.

“For the player who wanted to join Dortmund in the winter, it’s also disappointing.”

Liverpool will almost certainly be watching

Whilst Liverpool weren’t expressly mentioned, prior reporting suggests fans should be watching out for movement from the Merseysiders in the next window.

Arne Slot has already made clear that he’s been having regular talks with Richard Hughes over potential transfer strategy at the end of the season.

News that Dortmund failed in their bid to bring Rayan Cherki to the Bundesliga in January will surely come as music to the ears of the Merseysiders’ sporting director.

All that remains to be seen is whether the Reds have need of a versatile attacking midfielder capable of also supplying cover to the flanks.

Textor’s insistence on holding on to the French star until the end of the season, however, would suggest they’ll need to come to the table with an offer over the £18.7m mark.

Oh no: Chelsea come up with stunning plan to STEAL Liverpool forward