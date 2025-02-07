Andre Onana in action for Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly on the lookout for a new goalkeeper after some unconvincing form from Andre Onana since he joined the club.

Most Red Devils fans will probably feel Onana has had enough chances to prove himself now, and the Cameroon international just hasn’t done quite enough to show he’s the ideal long-term number one.

There could be a very good option out there for Man Utd, though, who won’t cost an arm and a leg.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, who report that Jan Oblak could be available for just €25-30m this summer, with the Slovenian shot-stopper thought to be open to a new challenge.

Jan Oblak transfer looks like the upgrade Manchester United need

It’s surely a no-brainer for United to move for Oblak to replace Onana if they can, especially at that kind of price.

In all honesty, MUFC would probably do well to pay double that for a proven world class ‘keeper like Oblak, who could probably start for most top clubs in the world.

The 32-year-old has had a great career and remains a key player for Atletico, and it would be intriguing to see how he’d rise up to the challenge of playing in the Premier League.

It’s worth remembering, of course, that Onana also looked like a top ‘keeper during his time at former club Inter Milan.

Sometimes even the best players struggle with the extremely high standards and expectations in English football, and it’s been a problem for United in particular.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, the club have really gone downhill, and they’ve had more than their fair share of unpleasant surprises in the transfer market.

Onana is just one of many high-profile flops, along with Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho and Antony, who also couldn’t look quite as good in England as they did elsewhere.