Man United target summer move for Premier League striker after struggles in attack

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United took a cautious approach in the January transfer window but they are expected to spend big in the summer.

Their only high profile arrival at the club in the winter transfer window was Lecce left-wing back Patrick Dorgu.

The Red Devils did not sign a new striker but they are desperate to make a new addition in attack after the struggles of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee at the club.

Hojlund has only managed to score two goals in the Premier League this season while Zirkzee has managed three, making a combined total of five league goals from the club’s leading attackers.

According to The Athletic, Man United are one of the clubs interested in signing Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap.

The former Manchester City man has scored nine league goals this season and he would be an upgrade on both Hojlund and Zirkzee.

Delap has pace, finishing quality and potential to take his game to the next level in the years to come.

However, City hold an advantage to sign Delap since they have matching rights and buy-back clauses in most of their sales.

Should Man United go for Liam Delap?

The club have already tried and tested by signing a young, inexperienced striker and that has not turned out well for them.

They need more experience upfront and someone who has regularly managed to score goals at the top level.

Rather than Delap, United should target a move for Sporting LIsbon attacker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international has scored 34 goals in 33 appearances this season and Man United boss Ruben Amorim knows the player well from their time together in Portugal.

Along with an attacker, the Red Devils want to sign a new defender and they have identified Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as their target.