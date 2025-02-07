Mikel Arteta lines up move to sign ‘exceptional’ £70m Crystal Palace star

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be active in the summer transfer window to make additions to his squad.

The Gunners had a quiet January transfer window and they failed to add to their squad when it was expected that they would sign a new striker to lead their attack.

Having failed to strengthen the side in the winter, the Premier League giants are now focusing on the summer transfer window.

As far as their attacking options are concerned, they have made RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko their number one target for the summer.

For the midfield, they are expected to be locked in a battle with Manchester United for the signings of Sunderland midfield duo Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg.

According to Fichajes, Arteta wants to strengthen his defense and he is eyeing a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The Gunners are looking to add back up options to their squad for first choice defenders William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Mikel Arteta wants Marc Guehi at Arsenal

Guehi has vast experience in the Premier League having played for four seasons at the top level.

He was a starter for England at Euro 2024 last year and was one of their best performers in the competition.

If he moves to the Emirates Stadium, he would have to spend more time on the bench though, since both Gabriel and Saliba are crucial members of the starting line up at the club.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United are all interested in signing the England international and Palace expect the race to secure his signature to be intense in the summer.

Former Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate described Guehi as ‘exceptional’.

The defender has shown he can play at the top level, having made 121 appearances in the Premier League and earning 22 caps for England.