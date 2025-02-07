Decision made: Arsenal a step closer to landing dream transfer target

Arsenal target Nico Williams in action for Athletic Bilbao (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

It seems a decision has been made that could be great news for Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window.

Despite making a move to Barcelona his priority last summer, it now seems that Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is increasingly leaning towards joining a Premier League club.

That’s according to a report from The Athletic, which states that the Gunners are alongside Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern Munich as being among Williams’ main suitors.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving?

The Spain international has been linked with Arsenal by our columnist Charles Watts, with Mikel Arteta said to be a big fan of the 22-year-old.

Barcelona have two superb options out wide as it is in the form of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, so a move for Williams perhaps makes less sense now than it might have done in the past.

Nico Williams to land dream Premier League transfer?

It remains to be seen precisely where Williams could end up next, but The Athletic certainly suggest he won’t be short of suitors in the English top flight.

Arsenal clearly need alternatives to inconsistent performers like Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, while Williams could also be a useful option to take the pressure off Bukayo Saka as their main attacking threat.

Chelsea might also do well to land Williams after some unconvincing form from the likes of Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix and Pedro Neto so far this season.

Liverpool aren’t exactly desperate for new attacking players right now, but they might be if Mohamed Salah ends up leaving at the end of his contract in the summer.

This certainly looks like an interesting saga to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead as we could see a very exciting talent heading to the Premier League.