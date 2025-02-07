Report: Arsenal target England international wanted by Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United

Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace is liked by Mikel Arteta (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to make a move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window, as Mikel Arteta looks to further strengthen his defensive options ahead of next season.

With the Gunners competing on multiple fronts, Arteta is keen to add depth to his backline. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba have formed a formidable partnership, but with injuries always a concern and the likes of Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Ben White often deployed in different roles, Arsenal see Guehi as the perfect reinforcement.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal view the 23-year-old – who is also liked by Newcastle and Tottenham – as a reliable addition to their squad. His leadership, composure on the ball, and experience in the Premier League make him a prime candidate to slot into Arteta’s system seamlessly.

Guehi has been one of Palace’s standout performers this season, making 23 appearances while scoring three goals.

His commanding presence at the back has attracted attention from other Premier League heavyweights, with Tottenham and Newcastle reportedly having bids turned down earlier in the season.

Marc Guehi liked by several Premier League clubs

It’s thought that Liverpool are also monitoring him as a potential long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, while Manchester United and Chelsea are keeping close tabs on his situation. A return to Stamford Bridge, where he came through the youth academy but never played a league game, could also be an appealing prospect.

With Arsenal aiming to push for major trophies, securing defensive reinforcements will be key. Guehi’s ability to handle high-pressure situations was evident during EURO 2024, where he shone on the international stage for England. At just 24 years old and already boasting 121 Premier League appearances and 22 England caps, it’s easy to see why Guehi has attracted so much attention.