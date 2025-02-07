Patrick Dorgu was taken off after 45 minutes of play (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has made two decisions on Patrick Dorgu that has seen fans scratching their heads.

The Red Devils’ newest recruit was handed his debut against Leicester City in the FA Cup but instead of playing in his natural left-sided defensive position, the 20-year-old Dane was deployed at right wing-back, with Diogo Dalot on the opposite side.

Dorgu was signed as a long-term solution for United’s well-documented issues on the left flank. But on Friday night, he found himself on the opposite side of the pitch, a move that many viewers questioned.

The unexpected selection came just a day after Lecce, Dorgu’s former club, claimed that United had issued a now-or-never ultimatum to secure his transfer. The Italian side had initially planned to keep the highly-rated youngster until the summer, but United refused to back down.

Amorim opted for a back-three system, with Dorgu and Dalot operating as wing-backs. Known for his attacking instincts during his time in Serie A, Dorgu gradually found his footing in the unfamiliar role. As the game progressed, he made a couple of promising overlapping runs, threatening from the right-hand side of the box.

Patrick Dorgu played on wrong side before being subbed off

Sorry but this Dalot LWB Dorgu RWB thing is total nonsense. Totally removes the down-the-line play strong-footed wingbacks or elite 1v1 wingers can pull off. Totally on Amorim. Get it sorted — Aaron Moniz (@amonizfootball) February 7, 2025

Dorgu was then subbed off at half-time with United 1-0 down, with Alejandro Garnacho – who was expected to move to Chelsea during the January transfer window – coming on in his place.

Speaking after joining the club, Dorgu said: “I am incredibly proud to be able to call myself a Manchester United player; this is a very special day for my whole family.

“I cannot wait to work with Ruben Amorim; his vision for this team and the future of the club is incredibly exciting. There is a clear plan set out for my development, and I feel that Manchester United is the perfect place to fulfil my potential and complete my huge ambitions.”