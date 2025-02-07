Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is liked by Spurs (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are set to ramp up their pursuit of young talent in the summer transfer window, with Southampton’s Tyler Dibling and Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton emerging as key targets, according to reports.

A report from FootballTransfers has revealed that internal discussions are already underway – and Spurs are expected to push aggressively to bring both players in as part of their long-term strategy which sees them attempt to lure in some of the best young players in the world today.

Dibling has quickly become one of the most exciting prospects in English football, with the former Chelsea man enjoying a breakout season with the Saints. Known for his technical ability and composure on the ball, the 18-year-old has caught the attention of several top clubs, including Spurs. While Southampton’s asking price remains unclear, the level of interest in him suggests it will take a significant offer to secure his services – perhaps around £60 million withstanding relegation.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving?

Meanwhile, Wharton has already earned an England cap and is considered one of the most promising midfielders in the Premier League. Crystal Palace signed him for €21.1 million in January 2024, but his stock has since risen dramatically.

Tottenham to continue approach of targeting youth players

Under Ange Postecoglou, Spurs have made it clear that youth development is at the core of their project – which is why they signed four players aged 19 and under last summer.

Seventeen-year-old Mikey Moore made history in May 2024 as Tottenham’s youngest-ever Premier League debutant and has since continued to impress. Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall have injected fresh energy and technical quality into the midfield, providing Postecoglou with exciting long-term options.

In attack, Wilson Odobert has shown glimpses of his potential as a dynamic winger, while Dane Scarlett is pushing for more first-team opportunities. Meanwhile, Mathys Tel, who arrived on loan from Bayern Munich in January, made his debut in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool.