52 G/A in 38 games – Man United lead Arsenal in race for exciting €60million transfer

Mikel Arteta and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Richard Heathcote, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race for the transfer of an in-form attacking player who’s also coveted by Arsenal and Barcelona.

One of the most exciting strikers in Europe right now, Viktor Gyokeres, has been on fire for Sporting Lisbon this season, contributing 44 and eight assists for club and country in all competitions so far.

That amounts to a staggering 52 G/A in 38 games, and even though the Premier League would be a step up from playing in Portugal, it’s easy to see why big clubs are tempted by the Sweden international.

According to Fichajes, it seems Man Utd currently have the edge over Arsenal in the race to sign Gyokeres (who they state is valued at €60m), and this is due to the Ruben Amorim connection.

Viktor Gyokeres to follow Ruben Amorim to Manchester United?

Even if Arsenal are currently the more tempting project than United, it perhaps makes sense that Gyokeres would want to be reunited with Amorim after he got the best out of him when he was in charge at Sporting.

The Portuguese tactician did a great job with the Lisbon outfit, and even though it’s been a tricky start for him in England, this could be a deal that benefits both parties.

Amorim needs a better goal-scorer than misfiring flops Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, while Gyokeres will also surely want a big move, and will feel confident about performing well under a manager who knows how to get him firing.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope they can still have a chance of signing Gyokeres, but if they don’t there are also alternatives out there.

Benjamin Sesko has been strongly linked with Arsenal by outlets such as the Independent, and looks like another fine option, though there are few in Europe right now who can match the stunning numbers Gyokeres is boasting at the moment.