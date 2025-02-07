Vinicius Junior turned down the first offer (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have officially opened negotiations with Vinicius Junior over a new contract – but the Brazilian star and his representatives have turned down the club’s initial offer.

The 24-year-old is currently under contract until 2027 after signing an extension in 2022, which was formally announced in 2023. His deal includes a massive €1 billion release clause.

However, it’s been suggested that the forward’s camp is pushing for a salary increase that better reflects his standing as one of the world’s elite players – having just missed out on the Ballon d’Or award last year. His current net annual earnings sit around €15 million, boosted by bonuses, including one for winning FIFA’s Best Men’s Player award.

Vinicius was linked with a potential move abroad last summer, with The Athletic reporting that his representatives held discussions about a possible switch to the Saudi Pro League. While Real Madrid were open to extending his deal at that time, the player’s camp preferred to wait and assess the situation as the season progressed.

Saudi clubs reignited their interest in December, while Chelsea have been linked too. It’s clear that Vinicius remains a key target for the upcoming summer transfer window for a number of sides – but no agreement has been reached just yet.

First meeting sees opening offer turned down

It’s thought that Madrid executives and Vinicius’ representatives, including a family member, met at the club’s Valdebebas training facility in mid-January to begin negotiations. The club’s first offer included a salary increase, but it was not enough to convince the player’s camp, who turned down the offer. However, talks are expected to continue.

Despite the negotiations, Vinicius has repeatedly expressed his desire to stay at Madrid for the long haul.

“I’m still only 24,” he said in October. “I want to stay here forever and contribute as much as possible to this team, which has given me everything since I arrived.”

Since joining from Flamengo for €45 million in 2018, Vinicius has made 293 appearances for Los Blancos – where he had netted101 goals and provided 83 assists. He has already won three La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues, and two FIFA Club World Cups.

This season, he has been in top form, scoring 16 goals and assisting 10 more in 28 appearances across all competitions.