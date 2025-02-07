Luis Guilherme of West Ham United is linked with a move away (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

West Ham United could still see some transfer activity before the end of the month, with young forward Luis Guilherme being heavily linked with an exit despite only joining in the summer.

Although the Premier League transfer window has closed, Brazil’s window remains open until February 28th, giving clubs there a chance to do business. According to ESPN, discussions are already underway in London regarding a possible move for Guilherme to Botafogo.

The 18-year-old arrived at West Ham last summer from Palmeiras in a deal worth £25 million but has struggled for first-team minutes. While he showed glimpses of promise in a brief cameo against Chelsea earlier this week, he has yet to establish himself in the squad.

Botafogo’s interest is being driven by their owner, American billionaire John Textor, who also owns stakes in Crystal Palace and Lyon. It’s believed that he has the financial muscle to make a deal happen if West Ham are open to negotiations.

Guilherme’s potential departure would come at an interesting time for the Hammers. Graham Potter is still looking to strengthen his squad after bringing in Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton and recalling James Ward-Prowse from Nottingham Forest. However, any further signings will now have to wait until the summer.

The club also saw the return of James Ward-Prowse and Maxwel Cornet from their respective loan spells, but beyond that, manager Potter received little financial backing to strengthen the squad during the winter window.

With less than three weeks left until the Brazilian window closes, Guilherme’s future remains uncertain. Whether he stays to fight for a place at West Ham or makes an early return to South America will depend on how talks progress in the coming days.

West Ham’s goal struggles this season

Despite the limited business, Ferguson’s arrival addressed a key concern- West Ham’s struggles in front of goal. With Niclas Fullkrug, Michail Antonio, and Jarrod Bowen sidelined at various points, attacking depth became a pressing issue. However, even with these absences, Guilherme has yet to be given an extended run in the first team.

As things stand, the 18-year-old’s future at the London Stadium remains uncertain – a move to Brazilian club Botafogo would have to happen before their transfer window closes on February 28th.