(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

A few eyebrows may have been raised at the sight of Xavi Simons agreeing a permanent switch to RB Leipzig in the January window.

Particularly after the Dutchman only shook hands on a two-and-a-half-year deal to keep him in Germany until the summer of 2027.

Hardly, one might dare say, a strong indication of a footballer who sees his future in the Bundesliga for the long term.

Of course, with clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United on Simons’s radar, that, with the greatest of respect to Die Roten Bullen, is far from surprising a reality to contend with.

The former PSG man has been in sensational form in 2024/25, registering nine goal contributions (five goals, four assists) in 18 appearances (across all competitions).

Liverpool and two Premier League clubs are keen on Xavi Simons

So what does the future hold for one of the Netherlands’ most exciting young talents?

Christian Falk now reports that it’s looking increasingly likely that the 21-year-old attacking midfielder will depart the German top-flight in the upcoming summer window.

In fact, the expectation is that Leipzig will still make a sizeable profit on their recent investment.

“It’s looking likely that Leipzig will sell Xavi Simons in the summer transfer window,” the head of football at the BILD Group informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“It was a little bit surprising that Leipzig committed to a permanent deal with Simons. At the beginning, they didn’t think they’d get this chance, but they did it for €50m, which isn’t a lot for this kind of player. His contract, of course, isn’t that long, running just until 2027.

“So, you see, his stock is rising! Leipzig are thinking they have signed a player for €50m who has the potential to be an €80m player, so they could earn a lot of money on a potential sale. I’m sure there’s a gentleman’s agreement or a release clause, which would see Simons sold in the summer.

“Liverpool are interested, as are Manchester City and Manchester United. Xavi Simons won’t stay at Leipzig for his whole career – but everyone already knows that! Leipzig had the chance because PSG were happy to sell as they can’t loan so many players in Europe (they’re only allowed six).

“It’s great news for Leipzig, as they’ve brought in another high-quality player, and if he has to leave, they can now earn a lot of money. Good deal!”

Where does Simons end up this summer?

Whilst a potential switch to Anfield holds an obvious appeal – chief amongst them being the presence of fellow Dutchmen Arne Slot, Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch – there are some clear hurdles to consider.

Liverpool are already extremely well-stocked as far as attacking or creative midfielders are concerned between Dominik Szoboszlai, Harvey Elliott and Alexis Mac Allister.

Really, the Merseysiders should be focusing on securing a backup option for their No.38 – if there isn’t an immediate pathway for on-loan midfielder Stefan Bajcetic.

It’s a different situation at Manchester City given the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva could very well be out of the door this summer.

Likewise, Manchester United find themselves lacking in quality in the middle of the park and could do with another creative presence to ease the reliance on Bruno Fernandes.

Only time will tell who presents the most appealing project!

