Ruben Amorim sends clear message over Man United star who Chelsea tried to sign

Ruben Amorim and Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine, Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has made it clear that he wants to keep Alejandro Garnacho following recent interest from Chelsea.

The Argentina international has established himself as an exciting prospect at Old Trafford since breaking into the Man Utd first-team, but he’s perhaps suffered a bit of a dip in form this season.

That, combined, with the Red Devils’ financial issues, has led to speculation that some key players, including Garnacho, could be allowed to leave if the money is right.

“It ended BADLY with Wenger” – this nightmare Arsenal legend “had problems with EVERYONE”, his former teammate reveals!

As reported by Fabrizio Romano below, Garnacho was the subject of interest from Chelsea in January, while the Guardian have also suggested the 20-year-old is someone who could still be available again in the summer.

? Alejandro Garnacho starts for Man United tonight in Europa League. Meanwhile, Chelsea have made contact with Man United today preparing opening bid for the Argentinian winger. ?? pic.twitter.com/CMyupEKNUo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2025

Garnacho could have been an exciting addition to the other top young talents in this Chelsea squad, but it seems Amorim also clearly rates the player highly.

Discussing Garnacho’s situation, Amorim said: “We want players like Alejandro Garnacho, he is very important and he changed the game once again. We are happy with Alejandro.”

Is Ruben Amorim sending hints to the Manchester United board?

If some key figures on the United board want to cash in on a player like Garnacho, then perhaps this is Amorim’s response.

The Portuguese tactician may well be concerned about this decision being taken out of his hands, and he’s now signalled very clearly that he wants this player to remain part of his squad.

This is in stark contrast to Marcus Rashford, for example, with the England international left out of Amorim’s squad before being loaned out to Aston Villa this winter.

MUFC fans will probably also be hoping that Garnacho stays as he could still have a very big future in the game, and it would be a big blow if he ended up strengthening a major rival like Chelsea.