Ruben Amorim, Head Coach of Manchester United. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United picked up a 2-1 win over Leicester City in the FA Cup yesterday.

The Red Devils picked up a controversial last-minute winner against the Foxes and Leicester City manager Ruud van Mistelrooy has slammed the unacceptable decision from the officials.

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim also admitted that his side had a bit of luck and they needed it to win the game.

He said (h/t Leicester Mercury): “With VAR it was not a goal and I think it’s important to have it because it’s fair for the game. It’s really hard to lose a game in the last minute with an offside play. Sometimes we deserve a little bit of luck.”

Man United game plan made the difference

The Portuguese manager went on to reveal that Manchester United targeted the Leicester City defender James Justin during the second half of the game. The defender looked tired in the second half, and the Red Devils brought on Alejandro Garnacho to terrorise him in the final third. The Argentine winger caused all sorts of problems for Justin with his pace and technical ability. He played a key role in the goal scored by Joshua Zirkzee, and the South American was close to finding the back of the net himself.

“He changed the game today with the runs behind,” Amorim said. “You can feel the opponent was getting tired, Justin, with a lot of difficulties, not in the first half but in the second half, to stop Garnacho in the one against one. So we are very happy with him and I think he helped a lot to change the game.”

Justin will be disappointed with the way he performed against Garnacho during the second half of the game. However, Manchester United’s plan to target him clearly worked out and Amorim will be pleased with a much needed for his side. The FA Cup is Manchester United’s best chance of winning a trophy this season, and it will be interesting to see if they can end the season on a high with silverware.