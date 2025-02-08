Free agent added to Man United list following transfer interest from Chelsea

Ruben Amorim and Angel Gomes (Photo by Shaun Botterill, David Rogers/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly added Lille midfielder Angel Gomes to their list of transfer targets as they explore the free agent market ahead of the summer.

Gomes was previously at Man Utd as a youngster, but he didn’t get first-team opportunities there and ended up leaving the club to further his career.

The 24-year-old has now improved a lot after an impressive spell in Ligue 1, but he could be heading back to the Premier League in the near future as he’s close to the end of his contract.

According to Fichajes, this means Gomes is now on United’s list of free agent targets for the summer, along with some other big names like Jonathan David, Jonathan Tah, Leroy Sane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Angel Gomes to return to Manchester United, or could he be set for Chelsea?

Gomes is sure to be in demand this summer as there’ll be plenty of clubs who want to sign a talent like that on a free transfer.

Chelsea could be one of those, with Simon Phillips linking the Blues with an interest in the England international a few months ago.

Gomes might do well to choose a return to United, however, as there seems more likely to be a first-team role for him there due to Ruben Amorim’s lack of options in the middle of the park.

Chelsea have some top quality in the form of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in midfield already, so it remains to be seen if Gomes would realistically get a lot of playing time at Stamford Bridge.

At the same time, however, Chelsea are further ahead in their project at the moment, competing for a place in the top four under Enzo Maresca, whereas United are struggling in the bottom half of the table after a dire campaign.